Popular Diablo 4 streamer says that "nobody is supposed to finish the final tier" of the RPG's upcoming endgame event

Diablo 4 is supposedly getting an endgame event that’s so challenging, it’s practically unbeatable.

That’s according to popular Diablo 4 streamer and content creator Wudijo, who says that he played the upcoming Abattoir of Zir event during BlizzCon 2023. The event is apparently an endgame challenge dropping as part of the game’s second season, Season Of Blood, on December 5. But the creator walked away from his preview with the impression that “Nobody is supposed to finish the final tier of Abattoir of Zir.” (Good spot, Wowhead.)

Abattoir of Zir will actually only be available to the hack ‘n’ slashers who have already completed the latest Season Journey challenges - meaning you’ll have plenty of training to prepare you for a hellish final fight. Wudijo also states that monster levels exceed the Nightmare Dungeon maximum (Level 154), and that even meta-favorite builds, such as Ball Lightning Sorcerers and HotA Barbarians, aren’t supposed to beat the final tier due to enemies’ exorbitant health pools.

Some Diabloers on the game’s subreddit seemed to welcome the additional challenge with disbelief. “Someone very good with spreadsheets will finish it, post the build, and we’ll see thousands in the wild,” Redditor Environmental_Park kind-of-jokingly commented.

Another player, Amarules on Reddit, responded to the news with concern about build variety. “This already worries me,” they wrote, “If the most brokenly overpowered builds can’t finish it, then 90% of builds have no chance. This just further pushes everybody into playing the top meta builds if they have any aspiration for success. I can’t think of anything more dull.”

Diablo 4’s future seems somewhat bright regardless. Blizzard developers recently teased that the much-whispered-about Cow Level might be real after all, cursing the community to continue with its endless search. The game’s first expansion, called Vessel of Hatred, brings back an iconic location from Diablo 2 and a new class. Although, you shouldn’t expect any crossovers with other Xbox-owned characters following the successful Microsoft acquisition of Activision Blizzard. (No Master Chief skins for now, people.)

