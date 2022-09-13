It Takes Two is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 4

Among the slew of announcements at today's Nintendo Direct (opens in new tab) is the news that It Takes Two is making its way to Nintendo Switch.

It Takes Two is a co-op experience unlike any other as you take on the role of Cody and May, a married couple who wake up one day to find they've been turned into tiny dolls. The game was developed by Hazelight Studios, who previously created the two-player-centric title A Way Out.

The game first launched in 2021 to critical and fan acclaim and scooped multiple awards for its innovative gameplay. It relies on both players working together to help Cody and May navigate through a world that's just got a lot bigger and more dangerous. As they make their way through their now gargantuan house and garden, they'll also be reflecting on their fractured relationship, making this an adventure that'll have you laughing out loud one minute and welling up the next.

The newly announced Switch port will let you play together using a single Switch. Alternatively, the game can be played using two systems via local wireless or online using the Friend's Pass feature.

In our, It Takes Two review, we said, "Its blend of reality and fantasy is refreshingly different, especially within a framework that offers the kind of unique gameplay that never stops surprising."

Switch fans won't have long to wait to get in on this offbeat adventure as it's making its way to Nintendo's platform on November 4, 2022.

