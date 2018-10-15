"Is Aaron the new Rick Grimes?" – The Walking Dead season 9 fans react to the new episode’s biggest change

The Walking Dead season 9 sure knows how to shake things up. What looked a typically humdrum episode about the gang building a bridge turned into a pretty traumatic, bloody scene for one character in particular. For some, it all adds up to a big change coming down the road for when we say bye-bye to a certain Mr. Rick Grimes. Here’s what the internet has had to say about all The Walking Dead season 9, episode 2 – if you can stomach it.

Aaron lives. Just

I’ve heard of a logjam, but this is ridiculous. Despite Rick and company saving the day and giving the walkers squashed faces via rolling logs, it was Aaron who took more than a little nick after a log rolled onto his arm, which later had to be amputated. Ouch. As you can imagine, the easily-squeamish weren’t best pleased…

UGH when Aaron got his arm free from the log, I nearly fainted bc he had a huge hole in it 🤢 #TWD #TheWalkingDead15 October 2018

Looking at Aaron’s arm after that accident like: #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/zPIa9xdBZT15 October 2018

Live footage of me watching Enid cut off Aaron’s arm. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2ANRXfqeRZ15 October 2018

But is he shaping up to replace Rick?

If you know your comics, this all sounds eerily familiar. In the pages of the comic book series, Rick Grimes also lost an arm but came back better and stronger than ever. He was even given a nifty new limb replacement. So, it begs the question: is the show setting Aaron up to take over from Rick?

Now that he has one arm, is Aaron the new Rick Grimes? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/77D0iPtiKL15 October 2018

Aaron looks so much like Comic Rick now!!! #TWD pic.twitter.com/U24R3f6hNq15 October 2018

So Aaron is Rick from the Comics😶#thewalkingdead #TWD #TWDFamily15 October 2018

Everyone loves Aaron

Y’know, the whole having a log dropped on your arm thing might not work out too badly for Aaron. Once a friendly, if ultimately secondary character, a fair few people have found a newfound respect for him after toughing it out. Things are looking pretty rosy for the communities now…

Aaron is one of the biggest heroes on #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vZxCqKqxCV15 October 2018

aaron after tonight’s episode #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/v1XDdfYGip15 October 2018

#twd #WalkingDead #TDCPod Enid: He’s holding on.Aaron: Damn right I am. Me: pic.twitter.com/zWmnJMZFXV15 October 2018

Except Negan's back...

Fuck.

Why am I happy to see Negan #twd #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/QW38NuDVw715 October 2018

And that was probably The Whisperers at the end

Double fuck.

I wonder if instead of some beloved characters ending up with their heads on spikes in a field, if that’s where the saviors are going ? #TWD #TheWhisperers15 October 2018

