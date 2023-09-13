Invincible season 2 is going to "feel much bigger" than the first, says creator

Invincible creator Robert Kirkman has teased what's to come from the animated show's second season – and promised it'll be "much bigger" than its predecessor.

"I think Invincible season 1 is a clear representation of what you're going to get from this show, but overall season 2 is going to feel much bigger than season 1," Kirkman recently told Entertainment Weekly. "The overarching story of Invincible that'll continue from season to season is about the growth and change that Mark goes through as he moves from a teenager into adulthood... and possibly even into old age. So in season 2, we'll see him maturing and growing up a little bit."

Towards the end of Invincible season 1, both protagonist Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) and viewers had the rug pulled from under them when it was revealed that Mark's father Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) wasn't actually the benevolent Superman figure his son had always believed him to be, but a powerful player in the villainous Viltrumite Empire. Turns out, too, that the baddies have a long list of planets they want to conquer, and Earth is next up on it...

"That threat is going to come into play in season 2, and Omni-Man is not there to defend the Earth, especially from his own people," Kirkman, who wrote the comic Invincible is based on alongside Cory Walker and Ryan Ottley, continued. "That ends up being a terrifying prospect that hangs over the series for a good long time."

Invincible season 1 is streaming now on Prime Video. Invincible season 2 premieres on November 3. For more, check out our list of the best Amazon Prime Video shows for some viewing inspiration.