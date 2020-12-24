Instant delivery Disney Plus gift card is perfect for last-minute Christmas shoppers

The shops are chaos and the post is done, but a Disney Plus gift card is the perfect solution to your last-minute Christmas shopping woes. Instead of a physical card, you're essentially buying a code that you can then gift out immediately.

You could print it, or just write it if you're confident your handwriting is up to the task, and put it in a card. Or if you're not able to actually see someone in person you can send them the code instead. Actually, you can choose a specific date and have Disney email the code straight to the recipient on the big day (a good one to remember for birthdays too actually).

A few important things to note: these Disney Plus gift cards can only be redeemed by new subscribers and can not be added to an existing subscription. The cards must be redeemed in the same country they were bought too, so they're no good as gifts for any friends or family abroad.

You're basically getting two free months for your trouble - this deal is around $14 less than paying for Disney Plus month by month. Not to mention this is a great way for them to beat the price hike coming in next year where the monthly fees are set to rise by a couple of dollars.

Monthly fees are set to go up in the UK too next year, so you're saving even more than just the £12 saving over current annual cost. UK Disney Plus subscribers will be getting even more content next year too as the service is getting the Starz network added to the serivice.

This is a great time to start watching Disney Plus as season two of Star Wars: The Mandalorian has just finished, so Star Wars fans can binge the lot along with all the movies and other shows.

Of course, you're spoilt for choice with Disney content with Soul just arriving and the new live-action version of Mulan landing recently too. Then there are dozens and dozens of Disney movies from you know, the last century or so.

Marvel fans will find this is the ultimate place to see the MCU movie back catalog and if you're after the ultimate box set binge, you might want to get comfortable for every episode of The Simpsons. There's never been a better time to get involved with Disney Plus.

If you're buying for yourself, there's a great offer in the US right now where you can get Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus all together for just $12.99 a month (not available via gift card sadly). If you'd like to check out even more streaming options, check out the links below for our guides.