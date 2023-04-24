Harrison Ford returns in these exclusive Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny images

If there’s a movie character who’s synonymous with adventure, it is – incontestably – Indiana Jones. His name alone conjures up images of exotic exploits featuring mysterious artefacts, far-flung locations, nefarious baddies, and high-speed chases.

Harrison Ford is in the rare position of having several iconic characters on his CV, but Indiana Jones is arguably the pinnacle (he was voted the greatest movie character of all time in Total Film’s 2017 poll, after all).

Recognisable by his silhouette alone, Indiana Jones is a hero who has always felt both nostalgic and vital. Ford has been playing Indy for more than 40 years now, and he’s donning the fedora and leather jacket and grabbing the bullwhip again in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, the long-awaited fifth instalment in the franchise.

The new film sees him searching for the titular McGuffin, and introduces an original character in the form of Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Helena, Indy’s goddaughter. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Total Film magazine (opens in new tab), and here you can take an exclusive look at Ford and Waller-Bridge on their adventure below, in addition to the new pic above:

Dial of Destiny is set in 1969, against the backdrop of the space race, and finds Indy feeling like a man out of time, again. James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) is in the director’s chair, making him the first person other than Steven Spielberg to direct an Indiana Jones movie (Spielberg remains involved as a producer).

Indy’s always been at his best battling Nazis, and that’s the case here: franchise baddie extraordinaire Mads Mikkelsen is Jürgen Voller, a former Nazi scientist working on the moon landing for NASA, and Boyd Holbrook is his minion, Klaber.

John Williams’ scores have provided so much of Indy’s spirit, and the 91-year-old legend returns with new music here. But while much of the film’s appeal is rooted in the past and nostalgia, a hotly-anticipated sequence set in 1944 digitally de-ages Ford with cutting-edge tech.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, before opening in UK cinemas on June 28 (and hitting US cinemas on June 30).

