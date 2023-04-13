Cannes Film Festival 2023 full line-up includes Indiana Jones, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Asteroid City

Wes Anderson, Martin Scorsese, Steve McQueen and The Weeknd all have projects premiering

The official line-up for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has been announced, and it's got some exciting additions. Not only will it feature the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but we'll also get to see Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

These aren't the only movies debuting on the Croisette either when the festival takes place from May 16-27. Among the competition line-up is Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which is a sci-fi comedy following some unexpected events at a stargazing convention in the '50s. New movies from Ken Loach, Wim Wenders, Todd Haynes, and Jonathan Glazer will all also premiere in the section. Meanwhile, Steve McQueen's new documentary Occupied City about Amsterdam under Nazi occupation will get a special screening.

The opening film is Jeanne du Barry from director Maïwenn which sees Johnny Depp play King Louis XV. He's not the only Depp to be at the festival either, as Euphoria creator Sam Levinson will be premiering his new HBO show The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

Scroll down for the full 2023 Cannes Film Festival line-up below.

Competition

Jason Schwartzman and Tom Hanks in Asteroid City

  • Club Zero, Jessica Hausner
  • The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer
  • Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki
  • Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania
  • Asteroid City, Wes Anderson
  • Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet
  • Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda
  • The Sun of the Future, Nanni Moretti
  • La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher
  • About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan
  • L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat
  • The Passion of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung
  • Rapito, Marco Bellocchio
  • May/December, Todd Haynes
  • Firebrand, Karim Ainouz
  • The Old Oak, Ken Loach
  • Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy
  • Perfect Days, Wim Wenders
  • Jeunesse, Wang Bing

Un Certain Regard

  • The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno
  • How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker 
  • Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani 
  • The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora 
  • Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri 
  • Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae El Moudir 
  • The Settlers, Felipe Galvez 
  • Omen, Baloji Tshiani 
  • The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen 
  • Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto 
  • The New Boy, Warwick Thornton 
  • If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash 
  • Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon 
  • Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami 
  • Rien a Perdre, Delphine Deloget 
  • Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq 
  • La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley

Opening Film

Jeanne du Barry

  • Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn 

Cannes Premiere

  • Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere
  • Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice
  • Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost
  • Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Out of Competition

Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone in Killers of the Flower Moon

  • Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
  • The Idol, Sam Levinson
  • Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

Special Screenings

  • Pictures of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonca Filho
  • Anselm, Wim Wenders
  • Occupied City, Steve McQueen
  • Man in Black, Wang Bing

Midnights

  • Omar la Fraise, Elias Belkeddar
  • Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap
  • Acide, Just Philippot

