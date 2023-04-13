Cannes Film Festival 2023 full line-up includes Indiana Jones, Killers of the Flower Moon, and Asteroid City

The official line-up for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival has been announced, and it's got some exciting additions. Not only will it feature the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but we'll also get to see Martin Scorsese's next movie, Killers of the Flower Moon.

These aren't the only movies debuting on the Croisette either when the festival takes place from May 16-27. Among the competition line-up is Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, which is a sci-fi comedy following some unexpected events at a stargazing convention in the '50s. New movies from Ken Loach, Wim Wenders, Todd Haynes, and Jonathan Glazer will all also premiere in the section. Meanwhile, Steve McQueen's new documentary Occupied City about Amsterdam under Nazi occupation will get a special screening.

The opening film is Jeanne du Barry from director Maïwenn which sees Johnny Depp play King Louis XV. He's not the only Depp to be at the festival either, as Euphoria creator Sam Levinson will be premiering his new HBO show The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

Scroll down for the full 2023 Cannes Film Festival line-up below.

Competition

Club Zero, Jessica Hausner

The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Fallen Leaves, Aki Kaurismaki

Four Daughters, Kaouther Ben Hania

Asteroid City, Wes Anderson

Anatomie d’Une Chute, Justine Triet

Monster, Hirokazu Kore-eda

The Sun of the Future, Nanni Moretti

La Chimera, Alice Rohrwacher

About Dry Grasses, Nuri Bilge Ceylan

L’Ete Dernier, Catherine Breillat

The Passion of Dodin Bouffant, Tran Anh Hung

Rapito, Marco Bellocchio

May/December, Todd Haynes

Firebrand, Karim Ainouz

The Old Oak, Ken Loach

Banel et Adama, Ramata-Toulaye Sy

Perfect Days, Wim Wenders

Jeunesse, Wang Bing

Un Certain Regard

The Delinquents, Rodrigo Moreno

How to Have Sex, Molly Manning Walker

Goodbye Julia, Mohamed Kordofani

The Buriti Flower, Joao Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora

Simple Comme Sylvain, Monia Chokri

Kadib Abyad (The Mother of All Lies), Asmae El Moudir

The Settlers, Felipe Galvez

Omen, Baloji Tshiani

The Breaking Ice, Anthony Chen

Rosalie, Stephanie di Giusto

The New Boy, Warwick Thornton

If Only I Could Hibernate, Zoljargal Purevdash

Hopeless, Kim Chang-hoon

Terrestrial Verses, Ali Asgari & Alireza Khatami

Rien a Perdre, Delphine Deloget

Les Meutes, Kamal Lazraq

La Regne Animal, Thomas Cailley

Opening Film

Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn

Cannes Premiere

Le Temps D’Aimer, Katell Quillevere

Cerrar Los Ojos, Victor Erice

Bonnard, Pierre et Marthe, Martin Provost

Kubi, Takeshi Kitano

Out of Competition

Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese

The Idol, Sam Levinson

Cobweb, Kim Jee-woon

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, James Mangold

Special Screenings

Pictures of Ghosts, Kleber Mendonca Filho

Anselm, Wim Wenders

Occupied City, Steve McQueen

Man in Black, Wang Bing

Midnights

Omar la Fraise, Elias Belkeddar

Kennedy, Anurag Kashyap

Acide, Just Philippot

