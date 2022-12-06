Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold shuts down a major fan theory

Indiana Jones 5 director James Mangold has shut down a major fan theory about the fate of the movie's hero. Harrison Ford is returning to play Indy one last time in the film, which is officially titled Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

"One more time. No one is "taking over" or replacing Indy or donning his hat nor is he being "erased" thru some contrivance – and he never was, not in any cut or script – but trolls will troll – that's how they get their clicks," the director wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab).

Dial of Destiny introduces Phoebe Waller-Bridge as Indy's goddaughter, which has led some to think that she's primed to take over the iconic hat and bullwhip when Indy's finished with them. But, that clearly isn't the case.

Another popular fan theory is that the movie will feature time travel, thanks to some CGI de-aging – which has the internet stunned – and the title of the movie itself. Could that dial be used to turn back time? We'll just have to wait and see for now.

Indiana Jones 5 plot details are still shrouded in secrecy, but the first trailer, released at Brazil Comic-Con, teases an action-packed final adventure for Ford's archaeologist. Along with Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, John Rhys-Davies, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and Shaunette Renée Wilson join the franchise in the fivequel. Mangold takes over from Steven Spielberg as director, but Spielberg is onboard as a producer.

Dial of Destiny arrives on June 30, 2023. Until then, check out our roundup of all the major upcoming movie release dates for everything else to start getting excited about.