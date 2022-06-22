Indiana Jones 5 is everything anybody could want from an Indy movie, says producer

Indiana Jones 5 producer Frank Marshall has strong words about the upcoming sequel – and our expectations are now even higher for Harrison Ford's next turn in the iconic fedora.

"It's a great story, it's a great character, and I think you're going to be very happy with this movie," Marshall told A.frame (opens in new tab), the Academy's digital magazine. "It's everything I think that everybody wants out of an Indiana Jones movie."

The currently untitled Indy movie will be the first time Ford's beloved character has appeared on the big screen since 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull . The original trilogy – Raiders of the Lost Ark, The Temple of Doom, and The Last Crusade – was released in the '80s.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will play the movie's female lead, while Antonio Banderas, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones are also set to star in undisclosed roles. As expected, details on the movie are being kept tightly under wraps, but the first look was revealed at this year's Star Wars Celebration .

While James Mangold has taken over the director's chair for movie number five, franchise mainstay Steven Spielberg is still on board as a producer and has reportedly been very involved in the movie. John Williams, the composer of the franchise's iconic theme tune, will return as well.