In an unexpected callback to Morrowind, this Starfield perk is breaking legs when maxed out

Much like every other Bethesda Game Studios title, Starfield has seen players exploring a massive setting and experimenting with different builds for their characters. Unlike the other Bethesda games, though, Starfield presents a far greater setting to explore a variety of worlds that have different environments and levels of gravity to endure.



One Starfield player was given a harsh reminder of this fact, and they shared their experience on Reddit of what happened with their character that maxed out a particular perk, which led to some unexpected leg-breaking consequences.

In the Reddit post titled: "Warning: DON'T take the final level of Gymnastics skill," user WardenWolf explained what happens when you aren't careful when maxing out this particular perk. As an advanced tier physical skill, the Gymnastics perk allows players to gain additional agility and acrobatic skills, such as the combat slide, better movement in zero-g environments, and extra jump height.



That last bit, as it turns out, is both a blessing and a curse, and the Reddit user shared what happens when you decide to jump around on planets with low gravity without the safety of your jetpack.



Other Reddit users chimed in, not only sharing similar experiences but also taking time to remind players that a similar situation could happen in The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind. In that game, players could increase acrobatics to increase jump heights. However, this did not change fall damage, so jumping from a great height and landing on solid ground could lead to death - so often times, players would try to find bodies of water to land in when going for the acrobatic build.



"This is the most plausible explanation I've read for why that particular thing happened: A Starfield player yeeted himself so hard into space he travelled back in time to another universe and landed in Morrowind. 10/10 theory from reddit yet again," said Reddit user Grandadmirallurker.



Despite the danger, the maxed-out Gymnastics perk does offer players a lot of value for their character, but just be sure to use that jetpack as well. Or else your space hero will have to endure broken limbs as they haul heavy resources back to their ship.



Players are still uncovering new and exciting details in Starfield, such a bizarre spaceship build that makes your ship feel like "almost cheating." Currently, Starfield is in its post launch period with planned patches like DLSS support, but updates for the game are slow going. However, there are planned updates and DLC content in the works for the game at a later date.



