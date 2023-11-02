Starfield player makes a ship so ingenious, it's "almost cheating"

There's a massive universe to explore in Starfield, with many activities and objectives you can throw yourself in. One area in particular is Starfield ship customization, giving players the chance to build their dream starship for their protagonist and their crew.



However, some players have pushed developer Bethesda's shipbuilding as far as it can go with player mods and without. One player, who shared their creation on Reddit, came up with a design so ingenious they said it was "almost cheating."

Posted by Reddit user Luckydog12, this Starfield ship is undoubtedly an odd one. Ditching the traditional design, it looks more like industrial infrastructure or a section of a large space station rather than a ship. It's a bit hard to see where the cockpit and main cabin are located, but it does look like they're found near the bottom of the ship.



What makes this particular ship so powerful is the amount of weapons it has and the fact that it's a "zero center mass ship." This makes it difficult for enemy ships to land a shot on it, as it's mostly a vehicle made of narrow beams and compacted sections. It's a very clever take on a starship that no doubt makes space exploration more of a breeze without having to worry about pirates and other rivals out to get you.



With the massive scope and detail of Starfield's universe, players are still exploring and pushing the boundaries of the game, and just like other Bethesda games, it's been interesting to see what the community has come up with after spending hundreds of hours in the game. We'll likely see even more exciting creations in the years to come from Starfield.



In the full GamesRadar+ Starfield review, Leon Hurley gave the game a perfect score, stating: "Starfield isn't really a game you play to complete, it's more about living whatever sort of life you want in the literal universe Bethesda has created. Whatever you're thinking of doing, you almost certainly can do it, and the scale is almost a release in a way – you'll probably never see or do it all, so just enjoy the moment. There's months, if not years, of discoveries buried away in here, and even after 80 hours I can't wait to see more."



For more on Starfield and other role-playing games, check out our roundup of the 25 best RPGs you can play right now.