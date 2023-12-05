I'm struggling to find Christmas presents, but these Lego gifts may save me

If you need an easy present for Christmas or struggle to keep your plants at their… er, best, there are some Lego gifts you may want to check out. And happily, a lot of them have hit their lowest ever price.

Most of the botanical range is currently on sale at Amazon, and many of these Lego gifts haven't ever been cheaper. As an example, the Lego Dried Flower Centerpiece is now $39.99 via Amazon instead of almost $50, and it's never been available for less. Similarly, the smaller and slightly more manageable Lego Succulents kit is also $39.99 rather than $49.99 – a price it sat at for Black Friday as well. The latter in particular is a great present for someone who doesn't really have any Lego, because it's a satisfying yet straightforward build that doesn't take up loads of space on display.

Six of these horticultural kits are available at a discount right now, and you can check out my favorites below. While mileage for them will vary depending on who you're buying for, they're arguably some of the best Lego sets for partners, parents, or family members who don't have much Lego because they're easy to build and subtle so won't look out in an otherwise non-nerdy setup.

Should you buy the Lego Botanical range?

(Image credit: Future)

For anyone that's looking for a suitable gift that'll delight their parents and family (or if you want to jazz up your living space without the need to water anything), it doesn't get much better than this. These kits are subtle but incredibly beautiful in person, and I've literally bought one of these for my in-laws (the standard Flower Bouquet). They've always said that they miss putting together Lego, and they love plants, so it was a bit of a no-brainer. It was also straightforward enough that there was no trouble putting it together, and it now sits in pride of place in the dining room. Sure, I needed to get them a vase for it as well, and you'll need to do so with a couple of these sets. But once assembled, they look good enough to make up for that.

The ability to mix and match is also a big plus here (with the exception of the succulents, anyway). Because many of the kits have you building flowers as separate units, you can put together your own bouquet if you'd like.

