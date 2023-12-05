I'm struggling to find Christmas presents, but these Lego gifts may save me

By Benjamin Abbott
published

If you need an easy gift, these sets haven't been cheaper

The Lego Wildflower Bouquet set, in a vase on a shelf
(Image credit: Lego)

If you need an easy present for Christmas or struggle to keep your plants at their… er, best, there are some Lego gifts you may want to check out. And happily, a lot of them have hit their lowest ever price.

Most of the botanical range is currently on sale at Amazon, and many of these Lego gifts haven't ever been cheaper. As an example, the Lego Dried Flower Centerpiece is now $39.99 via Amazon instead of almost $50, and it's never been available for less. Similarly, the smaller and slightly more manageable Lego Succulents kit is also $39.99 rather than $49.99 – a price it sat at for Black Friday as well. The latter in particular is a great present for someone who doesn't really have any Lego, because it's a satisfying yet straightforward build that doesn't take up loads of space on display.

Six of these horticultural kits are available at a discount right now, and you can check out my favorites below. While mileage for them will vary depending on who you're buying for, they're arguably some of the best Lego sets for partners, parents, or family members who don't have much Lego because they're easy to build and subtle so won't look out in an otherwise non-nerdy setup.

Lego Succulents | $49.99

Lego Succulents | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - This one hasn't ever been cheaper, and while it has hit that price before, I doubt it'll drop any further and tends to average $46.

🔶 UK: £44.99 at Amazon (no discount)

Buy it if:
✅ You're looking for a present
✅ You want an easy but satisfying Lego build

Don't buy it if:
You want something bigger

Price check:
💲 Walmart | $39.99
💲 Best Buy | $39.99

View Deal
Lego Dried Flower Centerpiece | $49.99

Lego Dried Flower Centerpiece | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon
Save $10 - Here's another record-low price for you, this time on the larger Fall centerpiece. Its cost normally averages out at $47, so this offer is pretty good.

🔶 UK: £44.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Buy it if:
✅ You're looking for a larger set
✅ You want a showstopper

Don't buy it if:
There's not much room to display it

Price check:
💲 Walmart | $39.99
💲 Best Buy | $40.99

View Deal
Lego Wildflower Bouquet | $59.99

Lego Wildflower Bouquet | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon
Save $12 - This rather impressive showpiece hasn't ever been cheaper, and before now the lowest we got was around $49.

🔶 UK: £54.99 £37.99 at Amazon

Buy it if:
✅ You're looking for a larger set
✅ You want a showstopper

Don't buy it if:
You expect it to include a vase

Price check:
💲 Walmart | $47.99
💲 Best Buy | $47.99

View Deal

Should you buy the Lego Botanical range?

Lego Flower Bouquet closeup

(Image credit: Future)

For anyone that's looking for a suitable gift that'll delight their parents and family (or if you want to jazz up your living space without the need to water anything), it doesn't get much better than this. These kits are subtle but incredibly beautiful in person, and I've literally bought one of these for my in-laws (the standard Flower Bouquet). They've always said that they miss putting together Lego, and they love plants, so it was a bit of a no-brainer. It was also straightforward enough that there was no trouble putting it together, and it now sits in pride of place in the dining room. Sure, I needed to get them a vase for it as well, and you'll need to do so with a couple of these sets. But once assembled, they look good enough to make up for that.

The ability to mix and match is also a big plus here (with the exception of the succulents, anyway). Because many of the kits have you building flowers as separate units, you can put together your own bouquet if you'd like.

For more offers, be sure to check out our page of Lego deals.

Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin Abbott
Tabletop & Merch Editor

As the site's Tabletop & Merch Editor, you'll find my grubby paws on everything from board game reviews to lists of the very best Lego. I've also been writing about games in one form or another since 2012, and can normally be found cackling over some evil plan I've cooked up for my group's next Dungeons & Dragons campaign.