Idris Elba is directing and starring in prison break thriller

Idris Elba is set to star in, direct, and produce a new prison break action-thriller. The film, titled Infernus, will be shopped at Cannes Film Festival, per Deadline (opens in new tab).

This is Elba's second directorial effort following Yardie, which debuted at Sundance Film Festival in 2018.

The Luther actor is set to play a UN human rights activist named Donovan Kamara, who is investigating reports of a US black site prison illegally holding refugees. But, his mission turns perilous when seriously dangerous inmates break free, meaning Kamara must try to rescue the refugees while going up against "a brilliant criminal mastermind." Robert Mark Kamen penned the screenplay from a story by Tom Boyle.

Infernus will go into production this October 9 in London, with additional principal photography in Ghana.

"I'm excited to be back in the director's chair, partnering with Millennium Media," said Elba in a statement. "Infernus is a gripping thriller with a relevant and intimate human story at its core. Thanks to the brilliant writing of Robert and Tom, we have some exceptional characters. I'm really looking forward to this opportunity both in front and behind the camera, filming across Europe, as well as bringing our production to Africa, which has an emerging film community that we are proud to be supporting."

Luther: The Fallen Sun released on Netflix earlier this year, while Elba is also starring in Apple TV Plus's Hijack, which will hit the streamer this June 28, 2023.

Infernus doesn't have a release date just yet, but while you wait, check out our roundup of all of 2023's upcoming major movie release dates to get planning those theater trips.