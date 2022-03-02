Iconic Assassin's Creed hero Ezio could be sneaking into Fortnite

Assassin’s Creed might have moved on from Ezio Auditore da Firenze, but fans - and, it seems, Fortnite - have not.

Leaked images posted by Twitter user @ShiinaBR show Ezio in full Fortnite-esque glory, suggesting that the Italian stallion could soon be sneaking into the battle royale’s star-studded roster. Ezio is seen clad in his classic Assassin’s Creed 2 outfit, which appears that have both a hood up and hood down option.

He also comes equipped with his signature Hidden Blades. But rather than serving up some stealthy stabbing action, these will supposedly act as a Harvesting Tool for gathering resource materials.

Adding to the speculation that Ezio is joining Fortnite are tweets by Fortnite News which show a built-in emote for Ezio and a closer look at those Hidden Blades.

With big names such as Resident Evil's Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine recently added to the Fortnite mix, as well as treasure hunters Lara Croft and Nathan Drake, the game continues to attack an impressive array of characters across a wide variety of franchises. It’s probably easier at this point to list characters who haven’t appeared in the game.

Epic Games has not yet confirmed Ezio’s inclusion in Fortnite. Still, given the plethora of characters it's managed to add so far, we wouldn’t be surprised if the iconic assassin swoops in on a future update.

Epic recently rolled out the v19.40 update leading to server issues.

