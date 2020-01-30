iPad sale - save $80 on the latest model

Cheap iPad sales are the holy grail of tech deals, so you may want to check out this Best Buy discount on the latest model. The 2019 version's price has been slashed by $80, bringing the 32GB tablet down to a much more affordable $249.99 . Considering the fact that it hasn't been cheaper since Boxing Day 2019, that offer's a real bargain. The discount is also consistent across all color-schemes ( Space Gray , Silver , and Gold ), meaning you can still save money regardless of which design.

iPad sale

Although the version in this cheap iPad sale only has 32GB of internal memory, that's more than enough to be going on with if you're just browsing the internet and downloading the occasional movie or game. What's more, the low price makes up for it - this is one of the cheapest modern iPads you'll get your hands on. Don't forget about that gorgeously crisp display, either; it makes sure your games and shows will look their best at all times.

Even though a cheap iPad sale is always worth considering, this one is particularly notable; the latest version is a strong contender for the best gaming tablet on the market right now, and one of the versions has been near the top of our buying guide for quite some time.