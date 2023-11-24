I just found the ultimate Black Friday curved monitor deal, but it'll soon vanish

I've just stumbled across a Black Friday curved monitor deal that's so good, I genuinely wasn't sure if I was still in bed dreaming about fictional offers. I mean, I previously thought Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy had struck gold with their Samsung Odyssey Ark deals, but B&H Photo just knocked the monstrous monitor down to a price that's impossible to ignore. It's also a true Black Friday deal, as a timer suggests it's due to vanish.

If you take a wee digital wander over to B&H Photo, you'll find the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark is down from $2,699.99 to $1,399, thanks to an absurd $1,300 off Black Friday gaming monitor deal. That's right, it's practically half price, and you're getting a ridiculous panel for the same price as ordinary premium displays. It's still an investment, but even the newly released Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 arguably can't compete with what this Godzilla gaming screen has to offer.

For starters, the Odyssey Ark is a 4K 165Hz display, meaning it'll pair nicely with high end GPUs like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 and serve as a great PS5 monitor. Naturally, its humongous size is also a massive selling point, as it'll effectively wrap you in your go-go gaming world using an 1000R curve. However, its showstopping party trick is undeniably its ‘cockpit mode’, as you can flip things 90-degrees to add extra height. Not only will this effectively provide you with a triple stacked monitor setup and a unique aspect ratio for playing specific simulation games, but it'll also make you feel like that hacker from Goldeneye, only with a modern monitor rather than CRTs.

Should you buy a Samsung Odyssey Ark?

If your budget can stretch, and you've got enough space for this goliath gaming monitor, I'd strongly suggest picking up the Samsung Odyssey Ark this Black Friday. This is the lowest the extra large screen has dropped to since its release, but it also places it in the same ring as much lower spec, but admittedly still premium, options. If you were previously eyeing up alternative Black Friday curved monitor deals, then you'll probably find they weren't much cheaper than what's on offer here, despite the fact you're getting elevated specs and a design that that's giving 'gaming setup of tomorrow'.

Of course, there are a few things to consider before slamming down on that buy button. For example, if you've not either got a high end gaming PC or a new gen console like the PS5, you might benefit less from what this screen has to offer. Not that I'm saying you shouldn't hook up an Nintendo Swich to this bad boy, but 1080p isn't going to look very crisp on a mini LED screen of this size and calibre. In addition, while this display is the same size as many gaming TVs, I'd suggest only really using it at a desk, as its designed to provide an immersive closeup viewing experience rather than at an angle in your living room. If you're going to do that, you're better off taking a peek at TV offers.

Circling back to the fact this is a timed offer, you'll only have till Sunday to jump on this Black Friday deal, as B&H Photo has added one of those ominous countdowns. I'm not really expecting to see this same discount applied elsewhere, but we'll be keeping an eye on other retailers over the next few days just in case.

