I found the El Dorado of Warhammer deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday

So far as I've always understood it, Warhammer deals, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday don't mix. Games Workshop itself tends to stay away from sales beyond festive army box-sets or promotions like 'Earn as you Spend' for anyone that's signed up to the GW newsletter, so it's fair to assume you wouldn't be able to find any discounts in November. Except that's not the case. At all.

I've been covering the best board games for over three years now, but I'd never found good Warhammer deals - until now. While hunting down discounts for the most tempting Black Friday and Cyber Monday gaming deals in general, I stumbled across a Games Workshop section on a certain site called Magic Madhouse (opens in new tab)... and it was stuffed to the gunnels with savings on all things Warhammer, including brand-new releases. More importantly, these reductions weren't half bad.

As such, I stand corrected; there are, in fact, good Warhammer deals out there for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You just have to know where to look. To save you some time, here are the best offers I've found over the sales event - including some alternatives if they happen to have sold out (namely Zatu Games and Wayland Games, which have been equally reliable for savings over the last few days).

Annoyingly, there doesn't seem to be a decent equivalent in the US just yet. If you know of one, please do flag it for other readers in the comments - it all helps!

(opens in new tab) Slaves to Darkness Army Set | £120 £95.99 at Magic Madhouse (opens in new tab)

Save £24 - The latest Chaos boxset for the Age of Sigmar game has barely left the presses, and it's already seeing a price cut in the sales. With money tighter than ever nowadays, being able to get a discount like that on such a new product is very, very welcome.



(opens in new tab) Warhammer 40,000 Cadia Stands: Astra Militarum Army Set| £120.00 £95.99 at Magic Madhouse (opens in new tab)

Save £24.01 - Another brand-new addition to the franchise has seen a healthy reduction at Magic Madhouse, and this time, it's the turn of the former Imperial Guard. This pack is weighed down with everything you need to start an Astra Militarum army, including the obligatory artillery, a walker, and lots of expendable er, helpful Guardsmen to help you push any and all heretics off-world.



(opens in new tab) Battle of Osgiliath | £125 £98.45 at Magic Madhouse (opens in new tab)

Save £26.55 - This new boxed-set for the Middle-earth Strategy Battle Game is both highly anticipated and sought after, to the point that Games Workshop only offered a two-week pre-order window for it. With that in mind, seeing it drop onto Magic Madhouse with a £26 reduction is pretty attention-grabbing. It certainly helps that the set is awesome, too; as I mentioned in my The Lord of the Rings Battle of Osgiliath review (opens in new tab), it's a great route back into the game.



(opens in new tab) Warcry: Sundered Fate | £110 £87.47 at Wayland Games (opens in new tab)

Save £22.53 - Although it isn't available at Magic Madhouse, you can pre-order the new Warcry boxed set from Wayland Games at a very good price instead. That's the lowest we've seen, so don't let it slip through the net if you wanted to grab the latest release while still saving the pennies.



(opens in new tab) Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood | £65 £51.69 at Wayland Games

(opens in new tab)Save £13 - The latest core box for Underworlds has taken a hefty cut over the Black Friday/Cyber Monday period, and it sat at this price for a while on Magic Madhouse's site before selling out. Luckily, Wayland Games has stepped in with the same offer, so we'd make the most of it while you can. Like I mentioned in my Warhammer Underworlds: Gnarlwood review (opens in new tab), this is the company firing on all cylinders.



(opens in new tab) Warhammer Quest: Cursed City | £125 £99.99 at Magic Madhouse (opens in new tab)

Save £25 - I genuinely can't think of a more sought-after game from Games Workshop in recent years. That makes this saving on Cursed City (a record low price, actually) a total steal. Well worth a look if you hoped to spend some time hobbying and gaming over the Christmas period.



(opens in new tab) Kill Team: Into the Dark | £130 £103.99 at Magic Madhouse (out of stock) (opens in new tab)

Save £26.01 - Even though it's now out of stock, this was one of the better offers I've seen during the sale. No other retailer was stocking Into the Dark, so Magic Madhouse cornered the market a little if you wanted to go outside of Games Workshop itself.



(opens in new tab) The Horus Heresy: Age of Darkness | £180 £143.99 at Magic Madhouse (out of stock) (opens in new tab)

Save £36 - Another tempting offer that was snapped up fast, this Horus Heresy boxed set flew off the digital shelves. It was comfortably a highlight of the sale, so hopefully it comes back before Cyber Monday is over.



This is just the tip of the iceberg, of course; there have been plenty of other offers so far

