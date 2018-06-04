"I didn’t get answers. I got questions" – The internet reacts to Westworld season 2, episode 7

Just when we thought we were out, Westworld season 2 pulls us right back in. There’s a lot to talk about this week and the internet was, rightfully, abuzz with what went down. Here’s what Twitter made of Westworld turning things upside down this week. Spoilers for Westworld season 2, episode 7 will follow so, if you haven’t watched the episode yet, what are you waiting for? Go, go, go!

Where is Bernard, what is Bernard... *why* is Bernard?

So, that whole Multiple Bernard theory turned out to be true – except that isn’t the half of it. Ford’s back, as we saw last week, and now he’s… taken over Bernard?! Or has he? He did say he would degrade back in the real world, after all. Hmm. The plot thickens.

"I don't think God rested on the seventh day Bernard. I think he reveled in his creation; knowing that one day it would all end" - FordGod it's so great to have you back Sir @AnthonyHopkins Easily my favorite episode thus far. #Westworld4 June 2018

YOU GET A BERNARD! YOU GET A BERNARD! EVERYBODY GETS A BERNARD! #Westworld pic.twitter.com/ZySCPA4EBH4 June 2018

Is the Man in Black dead?

After all the terrible things he’s perpetrated in the name of Ford’s game, it appears the black-clad William may have met his end this week. Everyone was just a teensy-weensy bit happy about that.

How the fuck is William not dead! He's like freakin Michael Myers! #Westworld4 June 2018

Maeve, MIB please do survive. Dolores is just Hitler-like nuts now. #Westworld4 June 2018

William, every time he talks to a host now #Westworld pic.twitter.com/UfVpft8HM54 June 2018

The shootout to end all shootouts

Maeve vs. William. Oh, yes. We got the two going toe-to-toe this week in what turned out to be one of the show’s most pulse-pounding gunfights. Who won? Well, no-one, really. Maeve and The Man in Black may not even live to reach the Valley Beyond. Speaking of which…

The fact that Maeve took down MIB! My fucken Queen! #WESTWORLD4 June 2018

...and on next week’s episode of This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things: Maeve Edition #Westworld4 June 2018

That scene with Dolores And Maeve was magical ! Do love it when those two have a Conversation,It always feels like they’re both trying to teach each other rather than telling each other what to do. #Westworld @thandienewton @evanrachelwood pic.twitter.com/2CfSVhS2Ey4 June 2018

If they actually killes Maeve on #Westworld , I am out...she is 98% the reason I watch!4 June 2018

Sector 16, Zone 4

Not since Lost have random numbers meant so much. Heck, they even share two of the digits! We’re finally going to the valley beyond (or at least, we now know where it is). Are the numbers significant? What lies there? Ford’s Delos reveal about copying the guests is going to play into all of this somehow, isn’t it?

Sector 16 Zone 4 better be a trap Bernard. The true valley beyond LOL irony.@WestworldHBO #Westworld4 June 2018

Now that we're totally confused, what's in the valley? #Westworld4 June 2018

If #Westworld played in chronological order, would it be boring? Looking forward to the Valley Beyond and Akecheta!4 June 2018

SO. DAMN. CONFUSING.

Westworld is head-scratching at the best of times, but this week just had us all lose our minds with the amount of questions the show gave us. What’s Ford up to? What timeline is this? The Valley Beyond? Who’s dead? Who isn’t dead? Welcome to Westworld, I guess?

What. Was. That.I feel like I didn't get answers. I got questions. And the answers are in the Valley Beyond#Westworld4 June 2018

What the hell did Ford just do to Bernard? #Westworld4 June 2018

#Westworld I'm watching, sometimes twice. I'm starting to get it, see some clues and then BERNARD. What the hell is going on? Is Ford working out the glitches? I don't know what's happening and when way back? now? some day down the road? I need a guide! pic.twitter.com/icgjVrEWIW4 June 2018

