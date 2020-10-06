Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay and Pikmin 3 Deluxe "deep dive" headline tomorrow's Treehouse Live

Nintendo's Treehouse Live event set for Wednesday, October 7 will focus on new Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity gameplay footage and a comprehensive look at Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

The new Treehouse Live event kicks off tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST. It's not clear how long it'll run, but it includes two separate segments for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity and Pikmin 3. The former will give us a look at a brand new Age of Calamity stage and provide gameplay details, while the latter sequence will be a "deep dive" into Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which launches on Switch October 30.

#NintendoTreehouseLive returns on 10/7 at 10 a.m. PT with a livestreamed presentation featuring two segments. Tune in for a #Pikmin 3 Deluxe deep dive and a new stage and gameplay details for #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity. https://t.co/232xssTxZ4 pic.twitter.com/xdcFjCydC9October 6, 2020

Earlier today, Nintendo revealed a brief new trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, confirming Breath of the Wild's Robbie and Purah as allies to Link in the fight to save Hyrule from Calamity. The story takes place 100 years before the events of Breath of the Wild, letting players witness through "dramatic cutscenes" the epic events that brought Hyrule to its knees and shaped the apocalyptic landscape in Breath of the Wild.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is an enhanced and expanded port of the 2013 Wii U game, complete with new side-story missions featuring Olimar and Louie, co-op play, and all DLC stages from the original game. There's also Bingo Battles and online leaderboards for Mission mode. Surely we'll learn more a lot about the port during tomorrow's presentation, and as always, we'll be keeping you up to date on everything new.

