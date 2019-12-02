Quick! This Nintendo Switch 128 GB SD card is £17.99 on Amazon for just a few more hours

Chances are, you filled up the memory on you Nintendo Switch about five minutes after buying the device (which only has 32GB internal storage). If you're wanting to download a couple more games, you're in luck. Amazon is selling an officially licensed Nintendo Switch 128 GB SD card for £17.99 on Amazon, offering you a huge saving of £23. But be quick! Cyber Monday ends in just a few hours!
Of course, other SD cards for your Switch are available – and we’ve highlighted another cheap option for you down below too – but there’s nothing like having that warm, fuzzy feeling from getting your hands on an official Nintendo-branded product. Look at the cutesy mushroom! D’aww. Just pop it in your console and you’ll have quadruple the space – for under £20. With Animal Crossing just on the horizon, it’s a perfect time to have some extra leeway for your console. But to reiterate: Monday's almost over. Once that price is gone, it’s gone.
128 GB SD card for Nintendo Switch (Officially Licensed by Nintendo) | £17.99 at Amazon
Supercharge your storage with this officially-licensed Nintendo 128 GB SD card
View Deal
If, like me, you worry about needing more room, there’s also a 256 GB option available. Fair warning: it’s the most adorable thing I’ve ever seen, complete with Mario’s iconic invincibility star.
256 GB SD card for Nintendo Switch (Officially Licensed by Nintendo) | £42.99 at Amazon
Get 8x the storage space on top of the Switch's standard 32 GB internal storage with this Mario SD card
View Deal
And there's even a Zelda-themed 64 GB SD card. Honestly? This is my favourite design. 45% off – but even the Song of Time won’t get this deal back once it’s gone.
64 GB SD card for Nintendo Switch (Officially Licensed by Nintendo) | £10.99 at Amazon
Conque Hyrule (and beyond) with this ultra-cheap (and amazingly-designed) Zelda SD card
View Deal
There are even some non-Nintendo branded Switch SD cards, including 128 GB for £12.99 and 200 GB for £18.99!
128 GB SD card for Nintendo Switch | £12.95 at Amazon
Not fussed about Nintendo designs? The standard 128 GB SD card is under £15 and there isn't a ticking clock to worry aboutView Deal
200 GB SD card for Nintendo Switch | £18.99 at Amazon
For under £20, you can get over 200 GB of extra storage space. Perfect for those who have large digital collections.
View Deal
