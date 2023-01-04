Hunters season 2 trailer sees the team trying to bring Hitler to justice

Amazon Studios’ alternate history thriller Hunters has got its first full-length trailer ahead of its second and final season. This time around, the team of Nazi hunters are heading to South America to find – and kill – Adolf Hitler.

Logan Lerman’s Jonah is trying to bring the team back together for one final mission to find the Nazi dictator. At the end of season one, we learned Hitler was still alive and in hiding in South America.

Meanwhile, Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman is also back, despite being killed in the first season when Jonah found out he was actually a Nazi-in-hiding. He’ll be appearing in flashbacks and in visions as he seemingly guides Jonah on his mission to kill Hitler. "You bring Hitler to justice and it’s done Jonah," Offerman says in the trailer, "and you can finally be free."

Jerrika Hinton, Lena Olin, Josh Radnor, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Louis Ozawa, Kate Mulvany, and Greg Austin will all be returning for the new season, alongside some new members of the hunters. The Hateful Eight star Jennifer Jason Leigh has joined the cast as legendary Nazi hunter Chava Apfelbaum.

"For me, as a kid growing up on Long Island, being Jewish, there was always this frustration and anger that Hitler got away with his crimes, that he was never brought to justice, he was never arrested, killed, tried, that he made a decision at the end of his life," creator David Weil told Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) of the new season. "So Hunters, being a show about catharsis, about Jewish empowerment, and about wish fulfillment for Jewish kids like me who grew up wanting to reclaim power, season 2, I hope, will be that catharsis."

Hunters begins on Prime Video on January 13 and will air weekly from then on. For what else to stream, check out our guides to the best Amazon movies and best Amazon shows.