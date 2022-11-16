Amazon cancels polarizing series Hunters – but Al Pacino's back for season 2 anyway

Amazon has canceled its alternate history series Hunters, which is set to end with its upcoming second season on Prime Video. However, it’s not all bad news for the drama as Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab) confirmed the second season's January release date, first-look images, and the surprising news that Al Pacino will be returning as Meyer Offerman.

Hunters is set in the 1970s and follows a diverse group who band together to take down Nazis-in-hiding in the US. The show’s first season was released back in February 2020 to mixed reviews (opens in new tab), as some praised its bold tone, while others criticized its liberties with history.

Now into its second season, Hunters will be picking up after the huge cliffhanger of season one. Just a quick warning before we dive into this, we’ll be getting into heavy spoiler territory about the Hunters season 1 ending from here on out.

In the finale, we found out that Adolf Hitler (played by Udo Kier) is alive and has been living in a compound in South America with his wife, Colonel (Lena Olin). The second season will see the hunters – led by Jonah (Logan Lerman) and Millie (Jerrika Hinton) – reunite to try and take down the dictator.

The news that Pacino is back in the cast is unexpected after his character was killed in the season one finale. However, creator David Weil told EW that he’ll appear in flashbacks throughout the season to explore "how the echoes of the past reverberate loudly in Jonah's present in 1979."

Hunters begins on Prime Video on January 13. Check out our guides to the best Amazon movies and best Amazon shows for what to watch right now.