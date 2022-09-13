How to watch this week's PlayStation State of Play

Surprise! There's a PlayStation State of Play event happening on Tuesday. That's right, on the same day as the September Nintendo Direct. Don't forget to send your favorite games journalist some coffee, because they'll be tired.

PlayStation announced the Tuesday event on Monday night, so it's not like we've had a whole lot of time to clear our calendars. Regardless, it sounds like there could be some big hitters, so you'll want to tune in and watch it live if you can swing it.

This week's September PlayStation State of Play takes place on Tuesday, September 13 at 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 11pm BST. You can watch it over on the official PlayStation YouTube (opens in new tab) and Twitch (opens in new tab) channels, or, if you're one of the cool kids, you can just hang out right here and watch it via the embed below.

It's hard to say what PlayStation has up its sleeves for the event, but PlayStation says the event will run for about 20 minutes feature "some great updates from our amazing Japanese partners and developers all around the world." While it definitely seems like there's a focus on games from Japanese developers, PlayStation also said there will be "a few other surprises from developers all around the world."

The company's official Twitter account recently replied (opens in new tab) to Nintendo's announcement of its new Direct and said tomorrow will be a "big day," so it sounds like we can expect to have some fun.



