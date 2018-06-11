How to watch the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference

It's a big day for E3 2018 press conferences, and Square Enix is the early bird that catches the Twitch eyeballs, starting off a day of hype. Here's the how, where, when and why to watch.

When can I watch the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference?

The Square Enix E3 conference is happening on Monday, June 11. It starts at 10:00 PDT / 13:00 PDT / 18:00 BST.

Where can I watch the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference?

You can watch it below or tune in to the conference live via YouTube , Twitch , Microsoft’s Mixer , and also get live updates from Twitter and Facebook on all the latest.

What will be in the Square Enix E3 2018 press conference?

It's the publisher's first E3 conference since 2015, so you know they've got something to show off. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Kingdom Hearts 3, and a Final Fantasy 7 remake are all guaranteed, as is another look at the newly revealed Captain Spirit. Expect to see more of Just Cause 4, revealed at Microsoft, and fan favorite Dragon Quest 11: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

What will be really interesting is what else the publisher has. Could we finally get a good look at The Avengers Project, the Marvel game from the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex devs?

Here's the full E3 2018 schedule, if you need to keep up. And a list of all the E3 2018 games we know about...