Captain Spirit is a new Life is Strange spin-off that you can play for free later this month

In something that nobody expected - and definitely with a price no-one expected - Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit is an all-new Life is Strange spin-off featuring a young boy with a big imagination. Launching for free on June 26 on PS4, Xbox One and PC, the Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit basically channels all of our childhoods.

Don't panic, this isn't Life is Strange 2, it's something else entirely; a new story told within the universe of Life is Strange. It tells the story of Chris, a 10-year-old boy who basically wants to be a superhero. His big imagination takes him - and you - on a big adventure, on one rather ordinary Saturday that turns into one rather extrarodinary.

This self-contained narrative experience apparently contains plenty of hidden secrets that you'll discover through multiple playthroughs, and will also feature links to the brand new story that'll come, eventually, with Life is Strange 2.

“We have always imagined Life is Strange as a diverse universe filled with interesting characters and stories to tell. The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit and the story of Chris is one of many stories that we really want to share with the world," said Michel Koch and Raoul Barbet, Creative Directors of Life is Strange at DontNod Entertainment.