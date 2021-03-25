If you're wondering how to watch the 2021 Bafta Games Awards, you're in the right place.

The gaming category of the 2021 Baftas will air later today, March 25, at 12pm PDT / 3pm EDT / 7pm GMT. It will be streamed on several platforms, including the Bafta Twitch , YouTube , Twitter , and Facebook pages, as well as its Steam community. If you want to watch the post-show after party for its special guest appearances, you'll need to tune into the official TwitchGaming event channel.

The awards ceremony will touch on nearly two-dozen categories ranging from best animation and music to performer roles, best game, best British game, and more specific awards such as best debut game and best evolving game. We'll also see the EE game of the year, which recently closed its public voting.

Virtually every category is absolutely stacked, and the narrative lineup is especially strong, featuring Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Hades, Kentucky Route Zero, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Major releases like Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and The Last of Us 2 have soaked up plenty of nominations, but there's also some healthy indie representation through the likes of Hades, Fall Guys, Carrion, and Spiritfarer. You can view the full list of nominees here.

We'll have a full roundup of the news coming out of the Baftas later today. There's plenty of room for some surprise announcements with games industry big-wigs like Hideo Kojima attending, and the post-show will likely bring some reveals of its own.

For more gaming showcases, be sure to tune into the Future Games Show straight after the BAFTAs.