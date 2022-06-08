How to watch Ms. Marvel online - stream the new Marvel show for less

The latest MCU hero has been getting impressive reviews and comparisons to Into the Spider-Verse, so how can you watch Ms. Marvel online to see what the fuss is about? Don't worry, we're not going to string you along - all you need to stream Ms. Marvel is a Disney Plus membership (opens in new tab). There are other options, of course, but this is the cheapest and easiest method overall.

So, how much is that going to cost you? We've listed a detailed breakdown of how to watch Ms. Marvel in your region for less below, but in general, you won't be paying more than the price of a couple of lattes. Short of a free subscription via contract (a la Verizon in the USA (opens in new tab) or O2 in the UK (opens in new tab)), there's no way to stream Ms. Marvel for less right now.

You can find better-value options, though. To get you maximum bang for your buck, we've rounded up the top Disney Plus sign-up deals further down the page. Simply click your region to jump right there.

Just remember, this series drops new episodes each Wednesday and there are six in total as has been the case with every Marvel TV show so far on the service. With that in mind, you'll either need to pick up two months of Disney's streaming service or wait to get a membership until June 13 so you can watch Ms. Marvel in its entirety (its finale airs July 13).

Watch Ms. Marvel online - USA

Watch Ms. Marvel - Canada

Watch Ms. Marvel - UK

Stream Ms. Marvel - Australia

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus | $11.99 per month (opens in new tab)

You can stream Ms. Marvel exclusively on Disney's streaming service, and your cheapest ticket in is the standard monthly rate seen here. It's worth your while considering the $119.99 annual fee (opens in new tab) if you want to stick around for She-Hulk, though. It's better value for money on the whole because you gain 12 months for the price of 10.



Watch Ms. Marvel - India

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus with Hotstar (Premium) | ₹299 per month (opens in new tab) / ₹1499 a year (opens in new tab)

Hoping to watch Ms. Marvel in India? No problem - Disney Plus Hotstar bundles are your chance. Pick up the Premium tier and you'll get multiplex and new Indian movies to go with Hotstar specials, a lack of ads, and Full HD streaming accompanied by Dolby 5.1 audio for your trouble. Content is available in English or with several dubbed options as well, and it's even better value if you pick the annual option - you're saving a massive ₹2088 a year compared to the ₹299 monthly fees.



Get Disney Plus deals where you are

(opens in new tab) Check for Disney Plus deals in your region (opens in new tab)

If you can't see your region listed above, we'd recommend checking to see if Disney Plus exists in your area - if it does, you'll find Ms. Marvel there. And if the streaming service isn't available for you just yet, don't give up. It'll be coming soon, as the company has promised a worldwide rollout over the next few years.



Want more?

If you're unsure about whether you want to commit, check out our Disney Plus review for an idea of how it stacks up against the competition.

Hoping to spruce up your tech so you can watch Ms. Marvel at its best, on the other hand? Cast your eyes over the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers), not to mention the best gaming sound system.

For other deals on streaming services, be sure to check out our guides to the latest Hulu bundle deals, HBO Max prices, and the latest ESPN Plus costs and bundles.

For other essential family pastimes, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for families.