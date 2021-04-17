How to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: live stream boxing from anywhere

You know things are about to get weird whenever one of the Paul brothers prepares to enter the ring, and true to form, YouTuber Jake Paul's showdown with former Bellator and UFC fighter Ben Askren will also feature performances from Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and The Black Keys, as well as an appearance from Snoop Dogg...

24-year-old Jake Paul, the younger brother of Logan, has three fights (two professional) and three victories to his name, while this will be 36-year-old Askren's first professional boxing match. Read our guide on how to live stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren from anywhere.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren at a glance The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight takes place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, April 17. It's a PPV event, and you can watch via Triller Fight Club in the US and Canada for $49.99. Fite is showing the event in the UK and Australia, where it costs US$23.99. The event starts at 6pm ET / 3pm PT, but Jake Paul and Ben Askren are expected to make their ring walks at 9pm ET / 6pm PT - making it a 2am BST start in the UK. For those tuning in from Australia, it's an 11am AEST start on Sunday morning.

Askren, however, is a pure-bred fighter. He's a multiple Dan Hodge Trophy winner, he represented the US at the Beijing Olympics, and he's been the Bellator Welterweight Champion and the ONE FC Welterweight Champion.

On the other hand, Paul has significant height, reach and weight advantages, and sits near the upper limit of the Cruiserweight class (200lb), whereas through large parts of his career Askren has been closer to the lower limit (175lb).

Furthermore, Askren's retirement from MMA sports was enforced by persistent hip issues, for which he underwent surgery last year.

Have the odds been stacked greatly enough in Paul's favor, or will Askren shut the YouTuber up? Here's how to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren from anywhere.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in the US

Triller Fight Club

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren is a PPV event, which means you'll have to pay $49.99 to tune in. It's being shown by Triller Fight Club, which you can either stream or watch on your TV via a host of cable operators, including Xfinity, Verizon and DirectTV. Jake Paul and Ben Askren are scheduled to enter the ring at around 9pm ET / 6pm PT. If you're out of the country for the Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight, don't forget that you can still tune in like you're at home with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in the UK

Fite

In the UK, you can watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren through online combat sports streaming service Fite.tv. You'll need to set up an account to tune in, but the good news is the PPV event is much more affordable in the UK than across the pond, costing US$23.99. Be prepared for a late night though, as Jake Paul and Ben Askren are expected to make their ring walks at 2am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. And remember, if you're abroad right now you can still access all of your streaming services through a VPN.

How to watch Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in Canada

Triller Fight Club

As in the US, Canadians can tune in to the PPV event through Triller Fight Club, either by streaming the action or ordering it through a range of cable operators, such as Rogers, Bell and Shaw. The event costs $49.99 and is set to start at 6pm ET / 3pm ET, with Jake Paul and Ben Askren set to make their way to the ring at 9pm ET / 6pm PT. If you're not in Canada right now but want to tune in as you would if you were at home, you can with the help of a good VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren in Australia

Fite

The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight is also a PPV event Down Under, where you can tune in via Fite.tv, for US$23.99. Bear in mind that you'll need an account in order to watch the bout, which is expected to get underway at 11am AEST on Sunday morning, though the event starts at 8am. If you're away from Oz right now but want to watch the fight, you'll need to get yourself a VPN.

How to live stream Jake Paul vs Ben Askren if you're out of the country