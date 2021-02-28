How to watch Golden Globes 2021 online from any country

The Golden Globes is kicking off 2021's award season. While it's likely to look very different this year, it's still sure to be a night of glitz and glamour, with an award given out here and there. Make sure you know exactly where to watch Golden Globes 2021 online wherever you are to see which movies sweep up the most awards.

With the ongoing pandemic, the Golden Globes has had to adapt - a pattern we're likely to see across the rest of the major award shows this year. Split between New York and Beverly Hills, Ricky Gervais has dropped the baton with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler instead returning to host the awards show for the first time since 2015.

Golden Globes at a glance NBC is once again the official broadcaster of the Golden Globes Awards 2021 in the US. It'll be airing from 8pm ET / 5pm PT. That's 1am GMT / 12pm AEDT / 2pm ZDST on Monday, March 1 around the globe in the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

While Amy Poehler will be hosting from The Beverly Hilton, Tina Fey is anchoring from the Rainbow Room in the Rockefeller Plaza, with nominees expected to - for the most part - tune in via video feed to maintain social distancing rules.

And that's not the only thing that will be different this year. Streaming giants dominate the nominee lists with movie theatre door's remaining firmly shut, allowing for the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu to thrive.

Whether you enjoy celebrity spotting or are a film buff, then, watching the Golden Globes awards this year will certainly been an interesting one compared to previous years. Find out how to watch Golden Globes 2021 online where you are in the world by using our guide below.

How to watch the Golden Globes live stream and more in the USA

NBC

As usual, NBC will be airing the Golden Globes in the US. This means you'll be able to watch Golden Globes 2021 if you have access to NBC with your cable plan. Alternatively you can sign up to Sling TV from $35 a month with a 3-day free trial, or Fubo TV from $64.99 a month with a free trial available - two great options for cord cutters. It doesn't look as though NBC's streaming service Peacock will show the ceremony as it happens. But it will show it from Monday. So, if you can wait, you can take advantage of Peacock's 7-day free trial and watch on the service.

How to watch Golden Globes live stream in Canada

CTV

Coverage of all the awards action for those hailing from Canada will be broadcast via CTV, which is a part of most TV packages. To watch on desktop, you'll need to go to the CTV website and sign in using your TV provider details.

How to watch Golden Globes live stream in the UK

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster in the UK to watch all the goings on at the Golden Globes this year. While there will be content to feast your eyes on on the Golden Globes Twitter account, short of that you could consider signing up to a VPN to get the coverage in full straight from the US. To find out more, keep scrolling.

How to watch Golden Globes live stream in Australia

Foxtel TV

Movie watchers down under in Australia will be able to tune in with a Foxtel TV as a part of your TV package. Either tune in to Arena, or watch online on desktop or with the smartphone app by using your TV provider login details. And remember, the Golden Globes will be happening for those in Aus on Monday, March 1 at 12pm AEDT.

How to watch Golden Globes live stream in New Zealand

Sky TV

In New Zealand Tune in from 2pm ZDST on Monday, March 1 to see all the award winners at the Golden Globes Awards 2021, available on Vibe, which will be a part of Sky TV packages.

How to watch Golden Globes live stream from anywhere

