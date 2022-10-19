How to watch American Horror Story NYC online and stream season 11 from anywhere

Old and new faces return to Ryan Murphy's 11th season of his sinister and disturbing horror anthology series. Going back to the 1980s, American Horror Story: NYC takes its small screen terrors to the Big Apple. And, if the teasers are anything to go by, BDSM and sex clubs will play their part in what is promised will be the most deadly season yet. Follow our guide on how to watch American Horror Story: NYC online and stream season 11 in full where you are.

Zachary Quinto returns, for the first time since the second season, as Sam, alongside other AHS alumni Denis O'Hare, Patti LuPone, Billie Lourde and Leslie Grossman. Charlie Carver will be making his AHS debut, having worked with Murphy previously in Ratched and The Boys in the Band, as well as Russell Tovey who will play Patrick, an NYPD detective.

See also: how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 5

As ever, the storyline of the American Horror Story season 11 is shrouded in mystery. What we do know is unlike last year's Double Feature, NYC will be a self-contained story, though we will reportedly flit back and forth in time. We also have an official synopsis, which states:

"Mysterious deaths and disappearances ramp up in the city; a doctor makes a frightening discovery, and a local reporter becomes tomorrow's headline."

Lift the veil on how to watch American Horror Story: NYC online across the globe with season 11 premiering with a double feature on Wednesday, October 19 at 10pm ET / PT on FX. Travelling away from the States? Why not try a VPN to (opens in new tab) to bypass geo-restrictions and tune into your home broadcaster?

How to watch American Horror Story: NYC online in the US

(opens in new tab) FX

American Horror Story: NYC is an FX production and therefore will be airing every Wednesday from October 19 at 10pm ET / PT on FX, with each week delivering two episodes back-to-back. FX comes as a part of your cable package. For cord-cutters, however, you can stream FX a number of ways. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is perhaps the most affordable option with FX included on the Sling Blue package, costing $35 a month (opens in new tab). Alternatively, FuboTV (opens in new tab) is a more expensive option, but comes loaded with over 100 channels and has a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab). You can also watch American Horror Story: NYC on Hulu the night after it airs on TV, where both previous and current seasons will be available to stream.

How to watch American Horror Story: NYC online from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try 100% risk free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

If you're away from home when Hellraiser drops on Hulu, a VPN is your best option for tuning in. A VPN gets around geo-restrictions allowing you to access Hulu as if you were in the US. Try it for 30 days and get your money back if you're not happy.

How to use a VPN

There are three simple steps to follow:

1: Get a VPN installed. There are plenty of options, but we'd point you in the direction of ExpressVPN. There's even an offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (opens in new tab). Happily, ExpressVPN is also compatible with pretty much every device you can think of too.

2: Connect to an appropriate server. Select a server located back in your home country and you'll be in and away. And if there's any sniff of an issue, Express's handy 24/7 live chat customer support can come to your rescue.

3: Head over to the service you want. Here you can shop as normal and once you set your location, visit the service you're interested in and sign up as normal or log in, and start watching. And if you don't get along with it, you can always cancel without issue within 30 days and get a full refund. Easy!

How to watch American Horror Story: NYC online in Canada

(opens in new tab) FX Canada

Much like in the US, you'll be able to catch the double bill premier and watch American Horror Story: NYC on FX Canada, airing at 10pm ET / PT from Wednesday, October 19, with the second episode following straight after at 11pm ET / PT. You can watch live or stream back after it airs on FXNow Canada (opens in new tab). You'll need to sign in with your TV service provider details.

How to watch American Horror Story: NYC online in Australia

(opens in new tab) Binge

Australian horror fans will likely be able to watch American Horror Story: NYC on Binge (opens in new tab), though the platform has yet to confirm. If it's anything like last season, you could watch the first two episodes as soon as the following day on October 20. Also the place to watch the spin-off, you can benefit from a 14-day free trial (opens in new tab), thereafter paying from $10 a month.

How to watch American Horror Story: NYC online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Disney Plus

With Disney now owning Fox, this brings the FX network under its remit. For the UK, then, you'll be able to watch American Horror Story season 11 online on Disney Plus (opens in new tab). While an official date for its arrival has yet to be announced, we expect it to land on the platform within the next couple of months. With a bit of a wait, you can choose to sign up to Disney Plus (opens in new tab) now or wait, with a monthly subscription setting you back £7.99 a month, or save 15% with its annual plan, now £79.90.

Want more?

Hungry for the best possible TV setup at home? Be sure to take a look at our list of the best gaming TVs (available here for UK readers).

For more streaming options, on the other hand, be sure to take a look at our guides to the latest HBO Max prices and deals, our new Peacock TV costs roundup, and the best Disney Plus bundles.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.