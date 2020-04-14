How to stream Adventure Time online around the world

Wondering how to stream Adventure Time online? Look no further. We've got you covered with all the information you need for a visit to the Land of Ooo wherever you are. There are more than enough episodes of the whimsical animated series to keep you busy, so get ready to be whisked off on plenty of wild rides with best friends Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.

Based on the viral 2007 Nicktoons short, the cult series began in April 2010 and has since given fans 12 delightful seasons of imaginative adventures. Featuring over 250 15-ish minute episodes, with an array of magical creatures, Adventure Time might just be the wholesome adventure you've been looking for – and there's plenty to sink your teeth into when you stream Adventure Time online.

Whether it's an isolation rewatch or you’re a Candy Kingdom newcomer, Jake, Finn, Princess Bubblegum, Marceline, and all their friends will be sure to welcome you with open arms.

So let's get to it - all the intel you need on how to stream Adventure Time can be found below.

Stream Adventure Time - USA

Hulu | $5.99 per month

For those in the US who want as much Adventure Time as possible, Hulu is what you need. The streaming platform currently plays host to the first 10 seasons of Finn and Jake’s perilous escapades, and is a decent $5.99 a month (with ads) after a one-month free trial of Hulu. If you want to watch ad-free, it's $11.99 per month. As of now, nowhere in the US has all 12 seasons, so if you really can’t wait, you can buy those last two seasons of Adventure Time on Google Play.

Stream Adventure Time - Canada

Hoopla | Free with a library card

Sorry to break your heart, Canada, but you can only stream Adventure Time on Hoopla, which has a measly four seasons of the show. Adventure Time's Earl of Lemongrab might call this unacceptable. However, there is some good news. Hoopla is available completely free with your library card, and alongside Adventure Time, they have tons of movies, music, and eBooks available to borrow 24/7. If you don't have a library card, or you need those 6 missing seasons, every episode of Adventure Time is available to own digitally on Google Play and iTunes. If that's not good enough, we'd recommend taking a look at a VPN option down below; it's a great alternative that will grant you access to Hulu in the US and increase security when browsing the internet.

Stream Adventure Time - UK

Now TV | From £8.99 per month

If you're a Sky user, SkyGo has the first 10 seasons of Adventure Time available at the touch of a button. But not to worry if you aren't. You can get a Now TV pass free for 30 days – and £8.99 following the trial – which will grant you access to all the same content. Don't forget, Now TV doesn't put you under any contract so you can cancel anytime, too. Alongside Adventure Time, the service also boasts HBO exclusives such as Westworld and Game of Thrones, so it's well worth taking a look at if you're a fan of the biggest and best shows.

Stream Adventure Time - Australia

Stan | From $10 per month

From $10 a month after a 30 day free trial, you can watch 10 seasons of Adventure Time in Australia on Stan. Stan also boasts some great exclusives such as Ru Paul's Drag Race, Veronica Mars, and Twin Peaks, so it's well worth checking out for its expansive selection of TV and movies. But if it's just a trip to Candy Kingdom you're looking for? They've got you covered.

How to stream Adventure Time online anywhere else

ExpressVPN | From just $5.49 / £5.91 per month

If you're trying to watch Adventure Time from somewhere not mentioned above, we think your best bet will be to grab a US Hulu package and connect to it with a VPN. A VPN is a filter over the internet that protects data about your computer as you browse, and also allows you to appear as if you're in a different country. That means you can tune your IP address to a US location and access their services without geoblocks. We've tested a wide range of VPN options when we investigated our best VPN and best VPN for Netflix guides, and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go. Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to stream Adventure Time online: 1: Get a cheap VPN installed. There's a solid offer on right now where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49%, so you're well in if you invest sooner than later (shorter packages are available too, of course). ExpressVPN works on a range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, and Android mobiles. 2: Connect to a US server. While you can connect to a server from pretty much anywhere, a US server will likely prove to be the easiest for streaming as many seasons of Adventure Time as are available. 3: Head over to Hulu. Once you set your location, head over to Hulu to buy access to the service (you can do this later on after signing up to Hulu if you'd prefer). Then you're all set! And don't forget, you can cancel Hulu at any time - there's no long-term contract to be tied to.