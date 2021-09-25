How to live stream the Joshua v Usyk fight from anywhere today

Reigning unified heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua is back on home turf for what could be one of the toughest match ups of his career as he faces Ukrainian challenger Oleksandr Usyk in London. Read our guide to getting a Joshua vs Usyk live stream, and watch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Joshua vs Usyk at a glance The fight takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, September 25. The undercard begins at 7pm BST local time - 2pm ET / 11am PT. That's 4am AEST / 6am NZST on Sunday. Ring walks for Joshua vs Usyk are roughly scheduled for 10pm BST, which is 5pm ET / 2pm PT / 7am AEST / 9am NZST.

Both fighters will likely have crossed paths at the London Olympics back in 2012, which saw Joshua win gold in the super-heavyweight division, while Usyk triumphed in the heavyweight category.

Having been imperious at cruiserweight, Usyk is now looking to dominate at heavyweight and establish himself as one of the top fighters at 265 lbs with an unbeaten professional career of 18 fights.

Joshua's IBF, WBA (Super), WBO and IBO titles are all up for grabs tonight but the Watford-born boxer holds the advantage in terms of height and reach, as well as experience at this level.

The stakes are high, with the spoils for tonight's winner almost certain to be an undisputed title fight against the victor of the upcoming Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder clash.

We've got all the info on how to live stream Joshua vs Usyk, no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

How to live stream Joshua vs Usyk online

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") , is fast becoming one of the major players worldwide for broadcasting top tier boxing as well as Premier League, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and F1 action in some regions.

This huge fight is the latest major sporting event to have been snapped up by the subscription service, with the network holding the rights for Joshua vs Usyk in nearly all regions outside of the UK and Ireland.

DAZN is a completely online service, with its broadcasts and on demand content available exclusively via the the DAZN app, as well as smart TVs, game consoles, connected devices, mobile, tablets and computers.

If you're new to DAZN, the platform is currently offering all sorts of different discounts depending on your region for fresh customers - and in some cases free trials.

We break down how you can get DAZN in some of the major regions below.

Image DAZN

The Joshua vs Usyk boxing match will be exclusively streamed on DAZN across most territories outside of the UK and Ireland. In the US, you can pay $19.99 a month or $99 for an annual subscription to get your dose of boxing content on DAZN. The main card starts at 2pm ET / 11am PT, with Joshua vs Usyk likely to start at around 5pm ET / 2pm PT. Those in Canada can sign up to DAZN for $20 a month, or get a yearly subscription for $150, benefitting from a total discount of $90 a year. Canadian customers can also benefit from a one month free trial. Much like in the US, timings are 2pm ET / 11am PT for the main card and 5pm ET / 2pm PT for the Joshua vs Usyka fight. If you're down under, Australian DAZN subscriptions cost $2.99 a month. You'll be able to tune in for the main card at 4am AEST, with Joshua vs Usyk set to start after 7am AEST. It's a similar fee and start time for fight fans in New Zealand, with a subscription costing $2.99, the undercard 6am NZST and Joshua and Usyk's approximate ring walk time of 9am NZST. View Deal

Joshua vs Usyk live stream: how to watch the fight in the UK