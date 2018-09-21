How to easily loot a bonus chest in Destiny 2: Forsaken's new Last Wish raid

Destiny 2 's newest raid, Last Wish, is the most complex and difficult raid Bungie has ever released. Its high Power Level requirement is a big part of its challenge, so many players are still rushing to reach a raid-ready level so they can get some sweet new gear. Luckily, players recently uncovered an easy way for everyone to nab some Last Wish weapons and armor via a bonus chest, regardless of their Power Level. All it takes is some jumping and wishing.

Destiny sleuths have been hard at work cracking the mysterious Wall of Wishes found near the start of Last Wish. As this infographic compiled by Reddit user Tiredness shows, many 'wishes' have yet to be found, but several of the known wishes are incredibly handy. In particular, wish number four can be used to loot a bonus raid chest near Shuro Chi, the Corrupted, the second boss in Last Wish.

Here's how it works. You can find the Wall of Wishes just before Kalli, the Corrupted, the first raid boss. Look for the mossy platforms to the left of the door to Kalli's arena and follow them up until you find a wall of buttons. By shooting these buttons and changing the symbols on them, you can make specific wishes. Wish number four will teleport you to Shuro Chi's checkpoint, and the bonus chest is just a short walk from there. Just enter the right code and step onto the middle plate. Double-check your code and don't step on the plate prematurely, otherwise you'll reset the wall!

Per the above video from Ninja Pups , turn around once you reach Shuro Chi and head right. Follow the linear path through a crystal cave, up past a few trees, and through a second, smaller cave. Look up and jump onto the fractured buttress underneath the bridge, then work your way over to the bridge's second pillar. Next, take the buttress over to the third pillar and jump down right before you reach it. The bonus chest is tucked away on a ledge just above the dead tree on the left side of the bridge's third pillar. This chest doesn't reward you with the most powerful gear, but it's still a great way for under-leveled players to score some raid loot.

The Wall of Wishes can also be used to activate an Easter egg inspired by Halo's Grunt birthday confetti explosion. Here's how it works.