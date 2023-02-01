House of the Dragon season 2 filming date revealed

House of the Dragon season 2 is one step closer to hitting the small screen – we know when filming is set to begin, and it's a matter of weeks away.

Filming is set to kick off on March 6, 2023, in London and Spain, according to the Film & Television Industry Alliance's production list (opens in new tab). The industry site also shows Alan Taylor listed as the director. As well as helming several episodes of The Sopranos and its prequel movie The Many Saints of Newark, Taylor also directed a total of seven episodes for the original Game of Thrones series, including the episode in season 1 when Ned Stark (Sean Bean) meets his tragic fate.

Showrunner Ryan Condal has previously teased (opens in new tab) more "spectacle" in season 2, saying it "will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in [in the slower-paced season 1]."

The show, set around 200 years before Game of Thrones, follows the personal and political clashes between Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) and the blacks and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the greens, starting when the two women were teenagers, that led to the eventual Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons. With tensions between House Targaryen and House Hightower at breaking point after the events of episode 10, we can expect out-and-out conflict to kick things off in season 2.

