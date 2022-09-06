House of the Dragon star hints House Lannister will have a pivotal role later in the season

House of the Dragon may be a story about the Targaryens, but it seems that the Lannisters could play a crucial role going forwards. In episode 3, twin Lannister brothers Jason, Lord of Casterly Rock, and Ser Tyland were introduced during the celebration of Aegon's second nameday.

We haven’t seen much of them in the show so far, aside from Jason’s awful attempts to win over Rhaenyra as his potential bride. However, Jefferson Hall, the actor behind both roles, has teased that will change as the series progresses and they take on a "pivotal" role later in the series.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight (opens in new tab), Hall said the brothers are currently "nowhere near where they end up" in the Game of Thrones prequel. "This is a story about the Targaryens," he explained. "And the Lannisters do play a strong role in it, but not from the offset.

"[Fans need] to be patient as far as that’s concerned. Because they are introduced to the story… and they are supporting that story. That’s not to say they don’t have a very strong, pivotal role within it as time goes on, but to begin with, for sure, it’s gonna be a waiting game."

It’s not clear whether this will be in the latter half of the first series or in the already confirmed House of the Dragon season 2. Although, the actor did confirm that the twins will be back after the upcoming 10-year time jump that takes place halfway through the show.

In the meantime, some viewers have noticed that another new character in the show could be set to stir up drama Littlefinger style.