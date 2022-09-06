House of the Dragon quietly introduced a major, Littlefinger-style character in episode 3

House of the Dragon’s big conflicts have certainly taken centre stage so far. Viserys is caught between two – and potentially more – heirs, while the Crabfeeder has diverted attention to the Narrow Sea.

House of the Dragon’s third episode, though, has quietly introduced a major character that could have serious ramifications for King’s Landing. Suitably, given the lack of fanfare about his arrival, he could be the show’s answer to Varys and Littlefinger.

During the banquet at the hunting party, various women of the court – including Allicent – are discussing matters of the realm. A man with a physical ailment joins them and is curiously keener to listen than to talk.

Book readers will be familiar with the new guest. That’s Larys Strong (H/T Vanity Fair (opens in new tab)), otherwise given the crueller moniker of Larys Clubfoot. No spoilers here, but there’s a reason why he chooses to keep his ear close to the ground instead of opening his mouth. In essence, we could be looking at House of the Dragon’s answer to Varys and Littlefinger.

(Image credit: HBO)

Given the show’s now-trademark time skips, he could factor into any future drama at King’s Landing – all while using the gossip given to him as his most potent weapon. Expect him to be skulking around in the shadows and having the ear of kings and kingmakers alike in episodes to come.

For a little taste of what’s coming next in the Game of Thrones prequel, check out the House of the Dragon episode 4 trailer. Then take a look at the increasingly complex branches of the Targaryen family tree.