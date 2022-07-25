House of the Dragon releases extended Comic-Con trailer – and it promises fiery beasts and family feuds

HBO has release the extended trailer for upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon following its reveal at the most recent San Diego Comic-Con. As you might have expected, it boasts fiery beasts, feuding families and more mentions of the Iron Throne than you can shake a sword at.

The US broadcaster unveiled a new promo earlier in the week, and the one shown at SDCC 2022 is much the same – only it features a bit more footage. You can watch those additional 20 seconds, along with the rest of it, above.

Set two centuries before the events of the original show, House of the Dragon centers on the tensions between the Targaryens, as the family's once all-powerful dominion over the Seven Kingdoms of Westeros begins to crumble. Spanning several years, it sees King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine) break tradition and name his daughter Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) as heir to the Iron Throne, much to dismay of his entitled brother Daemon (Matt Smith).

Elsewhere, Rhys Ifans stars as Otto Hightower, the plotting Hand of the King, while Olivia Cooke appears as Otto's daughter Alicent.

"The Iron Throne is the most dangerous seat in the realm," Viserys explains to Rhaenyra in the clip. "And our line is vulnerable... too easily ended."

"Rhaenyra's succession will be challenged," Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best) whispers to Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Touissant) in another scene. "Knives will come out," she continues. We don't doubt it for a second.

House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21, It will be shown on NOW and Sky Atlantic in the UK the following day. While we wait, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming our way in 2022 and beyond.