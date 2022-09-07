The House of the Dragon premiere beat The Rings of Power by a considerable margin

House of the Dragon is beating The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in the fantasy TV war, according to new data. Both shows have been warmly received by critics so far.

Per Samba TV, a lot more US households watched House of the Dragon episode 1 vs. The Rings of Power episode 1. In both shows' first four days, House of the Dragon was watched by 4.8 million US households (opens in new tab), while The Rings of Power drew 1.8 million US households. What's more, 2.6 million of those House of the Dragon household views were in its first six hours (opens in new tab), too.

Amazon Prime Video shared that The Rings of Power brought in 25 million global views in its first 24 hours streaming, which is the biggest ever debut for a Prime Video TV show. HBO, meanwhile, declared just shy of 10 million US viewers on premiere night. Samba TV only measures views from certain TVs, however, which might explain the discrepancy with HBO's own figures.

It's not really bad news for The Rings of Power, either – again, using Samba TV figures, it's the fourth biggest streaming show of the year so far, behind House of the Dragon, Stranger Things, and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

House of the Dragon has already been renewed for season 2, while The Rings of Power will return for a huge five seasons. Whatever way you look at it, then, fantasy fans are the real winners here.

