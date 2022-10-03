Horizon Forbidden West actor teases DLC in since-deleted tweet

Horizon Forbidden West actor Lance Reddick has teased new content for the game in a since-deleted tweet.

Over the past weekend, Reddick posted a video on his personal Twitter account, showing his face adorned with dots for facial capture work (thanks, Push Square (opens in new tab)). The caption of the tweet read: "Hard at work...in a session for #HorizonForbiddenWest!" which paints a pretty clear picture of what Reddick is actually working on.

Now though, Reddick has deleted the tweet, which suggests the actor might've let some information slip that he shouldn't have. Considering PlayStation and developer Guerrilla Games have never commented on or teased DLC for Horizon Forbidden West, it's not hard to see why Reddick swiftly took down the tweet.

Looking back on Horizon's past though, DLC shouldn't be a great surprise. In the year following Horizon Zero Dawn's launch back in 2017, Guerrilla announced and released The Frozen Wilds, a sizeable DLC expansion that saw protagonist Aloy journeying to a brand new area to encounter new foes and friends.

It could very well be that Guerrilla has a similar trick planned for Horizon Forbidden West. It'd be interesting to see how Sylens, the character played by Reddick, features in the DLC chapter though, considering the character was largely absent for the main portion of the sequel, only to reappear in a more significant role closer to the finale.

Earlier this year in July, two other Horizon Forbidden West actors also announced their return to the performance capture soundstage, indicating that new content might well be on the way. Considering Reddick's new tweet, this lends huge credence to past speculation.

Elsewhere, Guerrilla is hiring a "lore historian" in the run-up to the Horizon TV show adaptation for Netflix, and fans were busy earlier this year sharing their fan-casts for Aloy.