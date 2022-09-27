Horizon Forbidden West studio is hiring a 'lore historian' in the run-up to the TV show

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerilla is hiring for a Lore Historian amid an ongoing multimedia push for the franchise.

In a job listing posted earlier this week, Guerilla announced that it's looking for an achivist to "help [...] build a clean and accessible internal database of all previous Horizon storytelling - both from our games and from other media."

Essentially, that means creating an official Horizon wiki and becoming an all-round expert of the franchise's lore - as well as that wiki, the lore historian would be on-hand to help the studio's new starters get up to date with the story of Aloy and friends.

What's particularly notable about the listing, however, is the repeated mention of the Horizon franchise as a whole, one that moves beyond Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn. Guerilla notes that the narrative team, which this role falls under, "helps develop content for transmedia like comics, art books, and other products," and the listing also highlights "other media." As well as the two current games and the upcoming VR title Horizon: Call of the Mountain, we've already seen a number of Horizon comics. That's in addition to the Horizon TV show, announced earlier this year for a release on Netflix planned for 2023.

That's plenty for the lore historian to get their teeth into, and the role also makes it seem as though Guerilla has increasing plans for the franchise. Hopefully, those plans will be headlined by the Horizon Forbidden West sequel that the studio teased shortly after the release of Aloy's second adventure.

