Horizon Call of the Mountain shows first gameplay at PlayStation State of Play

By published

Horizon Forbidden West has also got a new game plus mode you can play right now

A robot charges the player in Horizon Call of the Mountain
(Image credit: Guerrilla)

Guerrilla has given us our first peep at Horizon Call of the Mountain’s gameplay for the PSVR 2 at PlayStation State of Play. 

The trailer starts with a chill boat ride down a stream as the player takes in their surroundings, with plenty of towering greenery and mechanical dinosaurs to observe. The scenic vibe doesn’t last for long, though, as the player is soon whisked off to more action-packed set pieces. Enemies get aggressive, and we get a brief glimpse of a local village as things take a turn for the worst. 

Sony initially revealed Horizon Call of the Mountain earlier this year at a CES press conference in January, so we haven’t known about it for very long. Not only did the company reveal oodles of PSVR 2 specs, but that Horizon Call of the Mountain would be a made-for-VR game.

Guerrilla has also revealed that Horizon Forbidden West has a new update, which includes a new game plus mode and ultra-hard difficulty for everyone. You can check out the full patch notes for the latest update over on Reddit (opens in new tab)

We’ve seen plenty of other neat PSVR2-related announcements at State of Play, too. Resident Evil Village and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 2 are also coming to the VR platform, so do look forward to that.

Check out our PlayStation State of Play live blog (opens in new tab) to keep up to date with all the reveals 

Iain Harris

Iain joins the GamesRadar team as Deputy News Editor following stints at PCGamesN and PocketGamer.Biz, with some freelance for Kotaku UK, RockPaperShotgun, and VG24/7 thrown in for good measure. When not helping Ali run the news team, he can be found digging into communities for stories – the sillier the better. When he isn’t pillaging the depths of Final Fantasy 14 for a swanky new hat, you’ll find him amassing an army of Pokemon plushies.