Horizon Forbidden West sequel teased: "We're setting up some things for the next game"

A Horizon Forbidden West sequel always seemed inevitable and has now officially been teased by developer Guerrilla Games.

Speaking with VG24/7 , creative director Mathijs de Jonge explained that the cliffhanger ending of Horizon Forbidden West is "where we're setting up some things for the next game once again," similar to the resolution of Horizon Zero Dawn.

Naturally, de Jonge didn't go into too much detail about what we can expect from a third Horizon game, but he did stress that the series is "really about mystery," with each game exploring "mysteries in both the old world and the present day, when the game takes place." He also reckons there's "plenty of backstory that we can tap into to develop new storylines and create new mysteries from what we’ve already established."

Without wishing to spoil, the Horizon Forbidden West ending definitely leaves some big questions unanswered and drops another bombshell revelation for Aloy to deal with. Just as Horizon Zero Dawn sent Aloy on a westward journey, the ending of Horizon Forbidden West could easily launch her into another brand-new region full of robot dinosaurs and warring tribes, but we likely won't know the exact setup for the next game for several years.

