The latest Horizon Forbidden West patch bundles two updates together to reverse legendary weapons nerf

A new double Horizon Forbidden West patch bundles updates 1.10 and 1.11 together, and has fixed issues which caused legendary weapons to be nerfed.

Horizon Forbidden West developer Guerrilla Games has shared another round of patch notes to the game’s dedicated subreddit today where it listed all of the known issues and fixes within the game. The very first fix in the weapons category was: "Rebalanced the unintentional change on Legendary weapons."

If you weren’t aware, in the last Horizon Forbidden West update 1.09 one of the patch notes read: "rebalanced several combat mechanics" and according to Guerrilla’s community manager, this included adjustments to legendary weapons and armour which lowered the base stats and made them closer in-line with other weapons.

Of course, because they are supposed to be 'legendary' weapons, and therefore the highest tier of weapon, players weren’t exactly thrilled with the changes made with many calling for Guerrilla to change it back. It looks like these concerns were heard loud and clear though because this patch clearly reverses what happened to the legendary weapons and even mentions that the change was originally "unintentional".

This wasn’t the only issue highlighted within the patch notes though as they also feature a range of other adjustments including patching out one issue that caused human enemies to freeze in place when shot with a Spike Thrower instead of falling to the ground, and another that says that Guerrilla "disciplined a Tideripper caught showing off by slip and sliding across their designated habitat."

For a full list of all of the fixes made to Horizon Forbidden West, you can read the official patch notes (opens in new tab) here.

