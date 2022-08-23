Homeworld 3 delayed to first half of 2023

Homeworld 3 launches in the first half of 2023, and debuted a brand new trailer at Gamescom.

Just earlier today on August 23, the Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase presented a brand new look at Homeworld 3. Aside from the new trailer, showing several brand new gameplay aspects, it was revealed that the new RTS game is launching at some point next year in the first half of 2023.

In fact, this is actually a delay for the upcoming RTS game. Homeworld 3 was originally slated to launch at some point later this year in 2022, but it would seem as though the game has quietly been pushed out of launching later this year, and into next year between January and June 2023.

What we saw in the new trailer, though, was an emphasis on combat for the new tactical spacefaring game. We saw spaceships moving throughout debris in outer space, using it to effectively circumvent enemy ships and move out of sight, in order to gain a better tactical position on the battlefield.

Right now, Homeworld 3 is coming strictly to PC platforms only. If you weren't already aware, Homeworld is a tactical battle game which has stuck rigidly to launching on PC platforms only over its lifetime so far, and it looks like things aren't about to change for the latest release in the ongoing series. If you don't have a PC, maybe now's the time to kit yourself out for Homeworld 3.

