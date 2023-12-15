Hogwarts Legacy Switch update comes in hot with 3,500 words worth of bug fixes, prompting fans to call the patch notes "longer than the Harry Potter books"

The new update for Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch comes with a bewildering amount of bug fixes.

Hogwarts Legacy, one of the biggest titles of 2023, finally arrived on Switch last month, and while it's certainly impressive that developer Avalanche Software has managed to build the magical adventure for the hybrid console, it launched with more than its fair share of issues to iron out, as evidenced by the ridiculously lengthy patch notes accompanying the latest update.

User @Nintendeal posted the patch notes on Twitter, and all in all, it contains a staggering 3,500 words of bug fixes. To get the scale of the situation, try clicking on the screenshot of the patch notes contained in the user's tweet. I mean, it looks like a receipt you'd get at the grocery store if you were stocking up for the apocalypse.

Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch patch notesGeneralAddressed book on the pedestal from clipping while playing.Improved loading times in and out of Hogsmeade shopsAddressed textures flickering when avatar stands at a specific distance in the Glided Perch.Addressed avatar not… pic.twitter.com/PRBcd0RF0ZDecember 14, 2023 See more

In the comments fans have been playfully poking fun at the tremendously lengthy list of fixes, "That's all?" replied one. Another said, "Hogwarts legacy devs, if you are reading this, please get some sleep", and a third joked that the patch notes are "longer than the Harry Potter books".

Included in the update are fixes for general issues such as the slow load times when entering and exiting Hogsmeade shops, as well as NPC's voices sounding muffled. It also fixes various aesthetic issues, including one that saw "several outfits clipping through the lower back of the coats" and, rather more alarmingly, "Edgar Adley's eyelashes detaching when blinking." There's also a heap of UI and performance fixes to improve the Hogwarts experience for Switch players.

Hogwarts Legacy has certainly worked its magic on Nintendo fans as it's now the third-biggest Switch launch of the year, just behind the mighty The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

