Hogwarts Legacy just got its first discount on Nintendo Switch - but you'll have to move fast

Hogwarts Legacy only arrived on Nintendo Switch last month, but the port of one of 2023's biggest games has been stubborn in its price so far. Usually we see these later ports jumping straight into Nintendo Switch deals, but this game survived even Black Friday without a price cut. That all came to a head this weekend, though.

Amazon has been slashing those prices, dropping Hogwarts Legacy down to just $39.99 (was $59.99) over the last couple of days. This is an incredibly popular offer, though, and stock has been moving fast. Dependent on your region, you may see a 'temporarily out of stock' message when you land at Amazon. However, you can still take advantage of this offer, adding the game to your cart and checking out at the discounted $39.99 sale price. You'll receive your copy once Amazon has the stock to send (you won't be charged until the item ships).

Considering Best Buy has run out of stock and is still at the standard $59.99 MSRP, and Walmart can't do much better, it's well worth banking this one. Of course, there are plenty of other Christmas sales for Nintendo Switch players out there (and they will still ship in time for the big day) if you're after some of the best gifts for gamers.

Hogwarts Legacy (Switch) | $59.99 $39.99 (backorder) at Amazon

Save $20 - This is the first major discount we've seen on the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy. Considering this has been stuck at MSRP since it launched last month, this is a fantastic offer - even if you do have to wait for more stock at the time of writing. Buy it if: ✅ You're a fan of the franchise

✅ You're here for the spell casting, not the deep gameplay

✅ You like open worlds Don't buy if it: ❌ You don't like open worlds

❌ You're expecting a slick progression system Price Check: Walmart: $59.99 | Best Buy: OOS



Should you buy Hogwarts Legacy?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

If you're a Potter fan wondering whether today's Nintendo Switch deal is for you this answer is going to be easy. A faithful re-creation of all of Hogwarts' glory awaits, and as long as you're not expecting stories and characters (or even certain lore points) from the movies or books, you'll be living in this game for the foreseeable future. If you're not a massive Potterhead you'll still stick around for the robust combat - spellcasting never looked so good after all. However, those after a rich progression system and Zelda-level open world quality may be a little disappointed here. We noted in our Hogwarts Legacy review that these systems feel a little messy and there's plenty of open world bloat to pad out the main campaign.

Still, with a campaign lasting between 25 and 30 hours and plenty of extra goals to hit that 100% completion rate, Hogwarts Legacy represents excellent value for money today. Nintendo Switch deals can't be judged solely on their cash vs hours ratio, but considering the open world nature and beloved setting this is a steal.

Of course, if you've got the choice between grabbing Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch or PS5 / Xbox Series X, we'd recommend going with the latter for performance. Still, if portability is of the upmost importance, it's impressive just how well this larger title runs on 2017's hardware. It's not going to look half as good as it does on newer systems, but it runs and it runs smoothly.

More of today's best Nintendo Switch deals

We're rounding up plenty more Nintendo Switch deals across all the biggest games and accessories right now. You'll find the web's lowest prices on our top picks just below.

Of course, you can also find all the best Nintendo Switch gifts right here on GamesRadar, but we're also rounding up plenty more cheap Nintendo Switch games and the best Nintendo Switch accessories as well.