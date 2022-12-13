Hogwarts Legacy is getting another gameplay showcase tomorrow

We're getting "a new look" at Hogwarts Legacy 's gameplay this week, and we'll get to see broom flight, combat, and more.

As announced (opens in new tab) via the game's developer WB Games Avalanche, the studio is holding a second gameplay showcase on December 14 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM GMT. If you want to watch this new gameplay as it premieres, you'll be able to do so via both YouTube (opens in new tab) and the studio's Twitch (opens in new tab) channel. We'll also embed a link to it below so you can come back to this story when the showcase begins.

According to the stream's description on YouTube, this time around we're going to get a new glimpse of the broom flight and traversal mechanic, as well as advanced combat, and an introduction to the 'Room of Requirement'. The showcase will feature various members of the team including the community manager, game director, systems designer, and a community guest host. It'll be interesting to see how the game approaches broom flight, especially considering that it's been confirmed that Quidditch will not be playable in Hogwarts Legacy .

The last time we visited Hogwarts was during the PlayStation State of Play back in September. During this, we got to see the PlayStation-exclusive quest for Hogwarts Legacy called The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop. As you can imagine, this quest is set to be a spooky one with creepy basements, spiders, and living mannequins all making an appearance in the trailer.

Now that we're in December, there's no time at all before Hogwarts Legacy is due to release on February 10, 2023, for PS5 , PS4, Xbox Series X , Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

