Quidditch will not be playable in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy will not feature the famous Harry Potter sport Quidditch.

As well as brewing potions and casting spells, one of the most appealing things about being a wizard in the Harry Potter world is competing in a game of Quidditch. But the popular broom-based sport will, rather curiously, be missing from Hogwarts Legacy.

As spotted by Upcomer (opens in new tab), the FAQ section (opens in new tab) of the game's website has been quietly updated and now reads, "Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy." However, this doesn't mean the end of flying, as you'll be able to zip around Hogwarts on your broom between wizarding lessons and race with other students. "Broom flight for traversal and broom race challenges are part of the game. Players can also fly brooms to explore new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle." If you're not a natural flyer, there's help at hand as "Players can take a Flying class to master their broomstick flying skills."

Many Harry Potter fans are disappointed at the absence of Quidditch, which, until now, was expected to be part of the game. "This is disappointing to see," said one Twitter user (opens in new tab). "Quidditch is a massive part of the Wizarding World. This is my most anticipated game but just feel like the hype has dropped a bit for me now." While another (opens in new tab) describes it as "a huge missed opportunity."

In other Hogwarts Legacy news, it's been confirmed that Harry Potter fans can link their Wizarding World fan club account with their WB Games account to import their house and wand, so thankfully there are no nasty surprises from the Sorting Hat.

Although she is not involved in the development of Hogwarts Legacy, GamesRadar+ acknowledges the role of J.K. Rowling in the creation of the Wizarding World, as well as her publicly-stated, harmful views regarding the rights of transgender people. If you'd like to offer your support to the communities affected by Rowling's rhetoric, consider donating to the National Center for Transgender Equality (opens in new tab) in the US, or Mermaids (opens in new tab) in the UK.