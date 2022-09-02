Hogwarts Legacy Wizarding World partnership lets long-time fans import their house and wand

Hogwarts Legacy will let long-time Harry Potter fans import their houses and wands to the game.

In a new trailer, developer Avalanche showed off each of the four Hogwarts Legacy common rooms that you'll be able to access based on the house you're sorted into in-game. From Gryffindor's cosy, firelit tower to Slytherin's bolthole beneath the dungeons, they're four detailed spaces with plenty of nods to the books.

But if you're worried about exactly where you'll end up, never fear. Later in the video, community manager Chandler Wood explains that the game is being developed "for Wizarding World fans," referring to the name of the wider Potter franchise and the website (opens in new tab) that plays home to it.

With that in mind, players will be able to link their Harry Potter fan club account with their WB Games account. Doing so will allow you to import the house and wand attached to your Wizarding World account into the game, ensuring that you don't end up in a very different common room to the one you envisaged. Linking those accounts will also net you some exclusive cloaks to let you rep your house in style. Account connection is available now right here (opens in new tab), giving you plenty of time in the lead-up to the game's release in February 2023.

It's been a busy couple of weeks for Hogwarts Legacy, with the reveal of the $300 Hogwarts Legacy Collector's Edition and some chunky Hogwarts Legacy system requirements potentially spelling bad news for Switch fans.

