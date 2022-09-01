Hogwarts Legacy videos let you tour your house's common room ahead of launch

A handful of new Hogwarts Legacy videos lets you tour all of the houses' common areas.

As any self-respecting Hogwarts fan will already know, today marks the beginning of Back to Hogwarts, the annual event that sees Hogwarts students catching the Hogwarts Express back to school for the new term. The folks at Warner Bros. and Avalanche are celebrating with some Hogwarts Legacy news, including the aforementioned videos and the reveal of special rewards for Harry Potter Fan Club members.

Four new videos have been released on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel, and they give players a hands-off tour of the common areas for Slytherin, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Gryffindor faithful. There isn't much gameplay variety, but the new 4K footage does show off some rather elegant interior design work.

I don't know what Hogwarts house I am, but if I had to choose which common room I'd most want to hang out in, it'd be Ravenclaw's - all of those big windows bring such lovely natural light into the room, and you can't beat those views. Anyway, here are the four videos:

Alongside the new videos, Warner Bros. also revealed some in-game rewards for folks who link their Harry Potter Fan Club account with their Warner Bros. account. Doing so will not only import your house and wand into Hogwarts Legacy, but you'll also get a Beaked Skull mask and exclusive "House Fan-Atic School robes," a special set of robes that let you represent your Hogwarts house in style.

